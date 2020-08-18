David LeRoy Boyle, Jr.
Muncie - David LeRoy Boyle, Jr., 55, passed away on Friday morning, August 14, 2020 at his residence.
He was born on April 12, 1965, in Jacksonville, North Carolina, the son of David L. and Jacqueline S. (Drumm) Boyle, Sr. David graduated from Muncie Southside High School in 1982 and served his country honorably in the US Navy from 1982-1985 onboard the battleship U.S.S. New Jersey.
He worked in skilled construction doing finishing work for 20 years and enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing.
Surviving are one sister, Diana L. (Boyle) Bertram (husband, Derrick) of Muncie; three nieces and nephews, Michael Bertram (wife, Ashley), Mitchell Bertram (wife, Cherica) and Jessica Schrameyer (husband, Alex); five great-nieces and nephews; his former wife, Donata (Johnson) Boyle of Muncie; former mother-in-law, Pam Johnson of Muncie; former brother-in-law, Jimmie Johnson (wife, Mary) of Muncie and their children, Josh and Hanna; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
David was preceded in death by his parents and one son, David L. Boyle, III.
There will be no services and cremation will take place.
The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
