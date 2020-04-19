|
|
David Loree
Grand Blanc, MI - David "Dave" Loree died in his home on Saturday, April 18 in Grand Blanc, MI at the age of 60.
David was a loved member at Flint City Church. He enjoyed spending his days playing cards with his family and spending time with his dogs.
David was predeceased by his parents, John and Ella Loree, and his son, David II. He will be loved and missed by surviving wife, Helen (Liz); brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Geri; daughter and son-in-law Valarie and Joshua; son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Megan; daughter Cynthia; his niece, nephew, and eight grandchildren.
A private service will be held at Ballard and Sons Funeral Home in Daleville, Indiana, with a brief gravesite service to follow. CDC guidelines will be followed at the funeral home and cemetery for the safety of the family.
Please share your condolences at;
www.ballardandsons.com.
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020