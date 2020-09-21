Dr. David R. Autry
Dr. David R. Autry was born on July 10, 1944 in Muncie, Indiana. He fought the good fight and passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones early September 14, 2020 in Melbourne, Florida. David, known as our Papa, was a God-fearing man, great Father, Husband and Friend. His legacy will be carried on by his surviving wife of 51 years, Susan, his children, Laura, Melanie and John and the 6 grandchildren. We miss him greatly but know he's in a better place where there is no more pain.
David came to Brevard County in 2003 fulfilling his profession of Radiologist. He studied at Ball State University and Indiana University School of Medicine Indianapolis. He worked with Naples Radiology (1975-1990), Citrus Radiology (1990-2003) and Vero Radiology (2008-2014).
He is a veteran of the United States Navy and a member of RSNA, American College of Radiology and Diplomat Board of Diagnostic Radiology.
David met and married his "little bride" in 1969 while in medical school. Sue was his life coach, nurse and constant advocate through six years of illness. They were married 51 years and had three amazing children: Laura, teaches English online to children in China, mother to Tyler 14 years; Melanie, married to Erik Ekholm with three children, Logan, Skout and Victoria; and John, married to Sharon with two children, Eliana and Isaiah.
A Visitation will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 4:00pm to 5:00pm with a Funeral Service to follow at 5:00pm at the Life Event Center at Florida Memorial, 5950 South US Highway 1, Rockledge, FL. (will be livestreamed from https://www.facebook.com/1943422255936452
)
Interment will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in David's name to Nana's House (nanaschildrenshome.com
) OR Love, Inc. of Brevard (loveincbrevard.com
).