David - who was my Uncle Bud - was an inspiration to me as a child and young adult. He was the first member of our immediate family to attend and graduate from college. When he went on to medical school, it seemed incredible. How, I wondered, could a guy from West Powers Street, just a few blocks from the tracks in the industrial side of Muncie, Indiana, possibly hope to become a doctor? The answer, he showed us, was through hard work and perseverance. And unlikely as it seemed to me at the time, he did it. I remember vividly getting dressed up and riding with my parents down to Indianapolis to attend Uncle Bud's medical school graduation ceremony at Clowes Memorial Hall -- the same place where rich people attended performances of the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra. We were all so proud. And I remember thinking that if Uncle Bud could realize his dream, then maybe -- just maybe -- I could realize mine as well. Uncle Bud, thank you for being an inspiration to all of us. Rest in peace.
