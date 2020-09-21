Dr. Autry was my Mother's brother and my "Uncle Bud". He was pretty close to my Mother and Father who, as they were a lit bit older, attended his track and field meets in Middle and High School and paid a lot of attention to him as a teenager. David told me they were a big influence on his life. He shared this with me while visiting my ill Father near the end of his life. Everyone wanted to see David during the visit, but he refused to go anywhere (mostly) because he said he was here to see my Dad. David later gave a wonderful graveside oration at my Mother's (his Sister's) interment. He was a caring an wonderful man.

Uncle Bud had a big influence on our extended family and became the first to complete college (and later Med School). I remember when I was a child when he would come home from a class at Ball State excited and enthusiastic about the experience. This has a big impact on me and made me want to go college too.

Uncle Bud and I had some cool adventures when I was a child. He would take me hiking and hunting and camping on or near my family farm on many occasions. He did this even when exhausted from many hours of work and travel as he visited from his residency hospital some 70 miles away. He was a good man, friend,

son, brother, husband, father, uncle, and grandfather. My Uncle "Bud" will be missed.



Kevin Stanley



