Dr. David R. Autry
Dr. David R. Autry

Dr. David R. Autry was born on July 10, 1944 in Muncie, Indiana. He fought the good fight and passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones early September 14, 2020 in Melbourne, Florida. David, known as our Papa, was a God-fearing man, great Father, Husband and Friend. His legacy will be carried on by his surviving wife of 51 years, Susan, his children, Laura, Melanie and John and the 6 grandchildren. We miss him greatly but know he's in a better place where there is no more pain.

David came to Brevard County in 2003 fulfilling his profession of Radiologist. He studied at Ball State University and Indiana University School of Medicine Indianapolis. He worked with Naples Radiology (1975-1990), Citrus Radiology (1990-2003) and Vero Radiology (2008-2014).

He is a veteran of the United States Navy and a member of RSNA, American College of Radiology and Diplomat Board of Diagnostic Radiology.

David met and married his "little bride" in 1969 while in medical school. Sue was his life coach, nurse and constant advocate through six years of illness. They were married 51 years and had three amazing children: Laura, teaches English online to children in China, mother to Tyler 14 years; Melanie, married to Erik Ekholm with three children, Logan, Skout and Victoria; and John, married to Sharon with two children, Eliana and Isaiah.

A Visitation will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 4:00pm to 5:00pm with a Funeral Service to follow at 5:00pm at the Life Event Center at Florida Memorial, 5950 South US Highway 1, Rockledge, FL. (will be livestreamed from https://www.facebook.com/1943422255936452)

Interment will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in David's name to Nana's House (nanaschildrenshome.com) OR Love, Inc. of Brevard (loveincbrevard.com).




Published in The Star Press from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
04:00 - 05:00 PM
Florida Memorial Funeral Home
SEP
25
Funeral service
05:00 PM
Florida Memorial Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Florida Memorial Funeral Home
5950 S US Highway 1
Rockledge, FL 32955
3216368943
Guest Book sponsored by Florida Memorial Funeral Home

4 entries
September 20, 2020
David - who was my Uncle Bud - was an inspiration to me as a child and young adult. He was the first member of our immediate family to attend and graduate from college. When he went on to medical school, it seemed incredible. How, I wondered, could a guy from West Powers Street, just a few blocks from the tracks in the industrial side of Muncie, Indiana, possibly hope to become a doctor? The answer, he showed us, was through hard work and perseverance. And unlikely as it seemed to me at the time, he did it. I remember vividly getting dressed up and riding with my parents down to Indianapolis to attend Uncle Bud's medical school graduation ceremony at Clowes Memorial Hall -- the same place where rich people attended performances of the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra. We were all so proud. And I remember thinking that if Uncle Bud could realize his dream, then maybe -- just maybe -- I could realize mine as well. Uncle Bud, thank you for being an inspiration to all of us. Rest in peace.

Robert Kirk Stanley
Family
September 20, 2020
Dr. Autry was my Mother's brother and my "Uncle Bud". He was pretty close to my Mother and Father who, as they were a lit bit older, attended his track and field meets in Middle and High School and paid a lot of attention to him as a teenager. David told me they were a big influence on his life. He shared this with me while visiting my ill Father near the end of his life. Everyone wanted to see David during the visit, but he refused to go anywhere (mostly) because he said he was here to see my Dad. David later gave a wonderful graveside oration at my Mother's (his Sister's) interment. He was a caring an wonderful man.
Uncle Bud had a big influence on our extended family and became the first to complete college (and later Med School). I remember when I was a child when he would come home from a class at Ball State excited and enthusiastic about the experience. This has a big impact on me and made me want to go college too.
Uncle Bud and I had some cool adventures when I was a child. He would take me hiking and hunting and camping on or near my family farm on many occasions. He did this even when exhausted from many hours of work and travel as he visited from his residency hospital some 70 miles away. He was a good man, friend,
son, brother, husband, father, uncle, and grandfather. My Uncle "Bud" will be missed.

Kevin Stanley
Family
September 18, 2020
I had the privilege of working with Dave. Thoughtful, smart and hard working. Always ready with a smile and kind word. One of a kind
Heather N
Coworker
September 17, 2020
I will dearly miss you,heaven needed another wonderful spirit to fill the sky. Will see you again.
Susan Wade
Friend
