David Reason

Muncie - David V. Reason, 73, passed away Thursday morning, October 15, 2020, at the Albany Health and Rehabilitation Center following an extended illness. He was born on March 25, 1947 in Muncie the son of Donald V. and Beverly Sue (Nichols) Reason.
David graduated from Southside High School in 1965 and then obtained his bachelors and Masters degrees from Ball State University. Later, He married the love of his life Sharon (Applegate) Reason on June 28, 1969 in Muncie and she survives. Mr. Reason had been a school Teacher for the Muncie Community Schools having taught in the Wilson Middle School in mathematics, ELP, computers, was a basketball Coach and directed school plays. The Reasons had attended Riverside United Methodist, Union Chapel and the Eaton United Methodist. David had been the Scoutmaster of Troop 1, was a Silver Beaver, played Santa Clause and was past President and Lt. Governor of the Kiwanis Club. He also was very active in Koinonia.
Besides his wife of 51 years, Sharon, he is survived by 1 son, Darren Reason (Laura); 1 daughter, Angela Keller (Doug); 6 grandchildren, Kali Matheney (Gage), Scott Hoover, Jesse Prybis, Mariah Prybis, Rebecca Reason and Ryan Reason; 3 great grandchildren, Colt Matheney, Dakota Clem and Erick Hoffman; 2 sisters, Susie Coats and Claudia Duncan; 1 brother-in sister-in law Richard W. and Joyce Cox; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents;
Cremation is taking place with a gathering of friends and family to be held on Thursday October 22, 2020 from 11:00 A.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Camp Redwing Boy scout Camp located at 5757 Inlow Springs Rd. Muncie, IN 47302. Parson Mortuary Cremation Center is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Boy Scouts of America 300 S. Walnut St. Muncie, IN 47305.
