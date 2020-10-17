1/1
David Reason
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Reason

Muncie - David V. Reason, 73, passed away Thursday morning, October 15, 2020, at the Albany Health and Rehabilitation Center following an extended illness. He was born on March 25, 1947 in Muncie the son of Donald V. and Beverly Sue (Nichols) Reason.

David graduated from Southside High School in 1965 and then obtained his bachelors and Masters degrees from Ball State University. Later, He married the love of his life Sharon (Applegate) Reason on June 28, 1969 in Muncie and she survives. Mr. Reason had been a school Teacher for the Muncie Community Schools having taught in the Wilson Middle School in mathematics, ELP, computers, was a basketball Coach and directed school plays. The Reasons had attended Riverside United Methodist, Union Chapel and the Eaton United Methodist. David had been the Scoutmaster of Troop 1, was a Silver Beaver, played Santa Clause and was past President and Lt. Governor of the Kiwanis Club. He also was very active in Koinonia.

Besides his wife of 51 years, Sharon, he is survived by 1 son, Darren Reason (Laura); 1 daughter, Angela Keller (Doug); 6 grandchildren, Kali Matheney (Gage), Scott Hoover, Jesse Prybis, Mariah Prybis, Rebecca Reason and Ryan Reason; 3 great grandchildren, Colt Matheney, Dakota Clem and Erick Hoffman; 2 sisters, Susie Coats and Claudia Duncan; 1 brother-in sister-in law Richard W. and Joyce Cox; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents;

Cremation is taking place with a gathering of friends and family to be held on Thursday October 22, 2020 from 11:00 A.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Camp Redwing Boy scout Camp located at 5757 Inlow Springs Rd. Muncie, IN 47302. Parson Mortuary Cremation Center is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Boy Scouts of America 300 S. Walnut St. Muncie, IN 47305.

Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Parson Mortuary Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved