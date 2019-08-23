|
David Traub
Muncie - David W. Traub, 98, passed away August 17, 2019 at the Morrison Woods Healthcare facility in Muncie. He was born in Muncie, June 15, 1921 to Adam and Mabel (Landers) Traub.
David graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1939 and attended Ball State University. He served in the U.S. Army from September 1942 to December 1945. He was assigned to the 76th Infantry Division, 502nd Field Artillery in the European Theater of Operation. He worked for Owens Illinois and Muncie Chevrolet in the Industrial Engineering department, having spent most of his career at Chevrolet until he retired in 1983.
He was a long time Parker City resident and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Winchester. With his wife, Dave loved to travel, and they spent many winters in warm climates with the favorite being Myrtle Beach. He enjoyed spending time with family, his Amateur "Ham" Radio hobby and his love of aviation.
David is survived by his seven children: Joseph (Barbara) of New Port Richey, FL; Mike (Debra) of Columbia, SC; David (Lennette) of Grand Junction, CO; John (Beth) of Michigan City, IN; Mary Ann of Avon, IN; Tim of Indianapolis, IN; Mark (Jodi) of Greenwood, IN. In addition to his children, he is survived by one brother Jim (Barbara Jane) Traub and also eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
David was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Ruth Ann Lauer Traub in 2005. Three sisters: Martha Jean Taylor, Ann Mary Quakenbush and Marjorie Dooley preceded him in death as did four brothers: Rev. Robert Traub, Richard Traub, John "Jack" Traub and Edward Traub.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019 at St. Lawrence Church, 820 E. Charles Street, Muncie, Indiana. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:30 am at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, with Father David Hellmann presiding. Burial will follow in Beech Grove Cemetery, Muncie.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to St. Lawrence Catholic School C/O St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 820 E. Charles Street, Muncie, Indiana 47305, or The American Legion, 7738 IN-32, Farmland, IN 47340
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 23, 2019