David V "Fletch" Fletcher
Muncie - David V "Fletch" Fletcher, 61, died on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at IU Health-Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie, Indiana after suffering a heart attack at work in Albany.
Born Tuesday, May 26, 1959 in Delaware County, Indiana, he was the son of the late Harold Fletcher and the late Margaret Mills Fletcher.
Fletch formerly attended the Harris Chapel Church in Selma Indiana. He currently attended the Christian Worship Center in Jay county Indiana. He graduated from Wapahani H.S. in 1977 as a Junior Achievement and Band member and worked for 20 years at the Madison Avenue McDonald's. Fletch was also a former EMT and worked at Montpelier Volunteer EMS, Blackford county EMS and Eaton EMT's. Fletch worked for 35 years with INDOT of Albany Highway Maintenance. He currently worked at Meijer in Muncie starting on October 1, 1998 and was an Uber driver. He was a former Reserve Officer and worked in transportation for Blackford County Sherriff's Department. He enjoyed traveling and visiting his grandchildren and nieces and nephews. He valued his time spent on missions trips, watching Star Trek and enjoyed photography.
Surviving are his companion for many years, Ann Dennewtiz Fletcher of Montpelier, IN, children, Steven Fletcher of Madisonville, KY, Jennifer (Jeremy) Hooks of Fort Worth, TX, Jessica Fletcher of Fort Worth, TX and Chris (Vicki) Teixeira of Haughton, LA, a sister, Becky (Scott) Davis of Selma, IN, niece, April (Michael) Johnson of Selma, IN, great-niece and nephew, Scott & Faith Johnson of Selma, IN, and 8 grandchildren. One grandson preceded him in death.
Friends and family are welcome to visit the family on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 2pm to 8pm. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 11am at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home 109 W Windsor Montpelier, IN 47359 with Rev. Bill Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Jones Cemetery, in rural Wells County, IN.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made out to Eaton EMT inc. 103 W Indiana Ave. Eaton, IN 47338.
Funeral arrangements are in care of Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier, IN.
