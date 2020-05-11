|
David W. Brown
Farmland - David Wayne Brown, 77, of Farmland, IN passed away Saturday morning, May 9, 2020 at his residence. He was born June 18, 1942, the son of Wayne and Marietta (Brubaker) Brown. He was a graduate of Harrison Township High School in 1960 and Indiana Business College in 1962.
David retired in 2006 after 35 years with General Motors as a skilled tradesman and had previously worked at Warner Gear for 10 years. He enjoyed spending his leisure time farming with his sons and loving and spending time with his family, and he enjoyed music and singing.
He leaves to cherish his memory a loving wife of 57 years, Pamela (Drumm) Brown. They had been together from ages 13 and 15. Additional family members include, Douglas Brown (Wife, Renee') of Farmland, IN and Gregory Brown (wife, Angel) of Parker City, IN; grandchildren, Heather Hood, Matthew Coleman, Abby Silvers and Holly Silvers; and great grandchildren, Zoie, Gavin and Gia. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Joyce Watson; wife's parents, Gaynel and Eldon Drumm; and nephews, Rick Brown and Adam Davis.
Due to Executive Order by the Governor, with regard to Covid-19, the family has selected private services. Burial will be in Hopewell Cemetery, north of Farmland, IN. Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Thornburg Memorial Chapel of Parker City, IN has been entrusted with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the Farmland Friends Food Pantry, P.O. Box 275 Farmland, IN 47340.
Published in The Star Press from May 11 to May 12, 2020