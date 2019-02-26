David White



Columbia City - David L. White, age 75, of Columbia City, Ind. passed away at 3:13 am on Saturday February 23, 2019 at Miller's at Oak Pointe, Columbia City. Born on December 9, 1943 in Chicago, Ill., he was the son of Delbert and Hannah (Riggs) White.



David attended Delaware County Schools and graduated from Muncie Central High School with the Class of 1961. He then went on to attend Ball State University before enlisting and proudly serving his country as a Sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps. On April 10, 1964 David married Susan Kay Jellison at the High Street United Methodist Church, Muncie. They lived in Oceanside, CA prior to being deployed to Vietnam.



After returning from the war, Dave & Sue resided in Oceanside, CA, before moving to Muncie, IN and later Lima, OH. He was a past co-chair of the United Way Campaign, member of the Jaycees, Rotary, and National Management Association in Lima, OH, in addition to having coached baseball. Favorite activities of David included golfing, racquetball, and running. Upon his retirement, they moved to their home on Loon Lake, in Columbia City, known as his "happy place".



Survivors include his loving wife of nearly 55 years, Susan White of Columbia City; son Brian (Rebecca) White of Pickerington, OH; daughter Angela (Jeffry) Jolliff of Lima, OH; grandchildren William, Nicholas David, and Sophie Jolliff and Spencer and Sarah Leora White; sister Carol (Steve) Odom of Milledgeville, GA; sister-in-law Jan White of Fort Wayne; brother-in-law Joe (Evelyn) Jellison of Niceville, FL, several nieces & nephews; and beloved dog Rayne.



He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Gary and Thomas White, in-laws Carl and Leora Jellison, and brother-in- laws Richard & James Jellison.



Friends may call on Thursday February 28, 2019 from 3:00-5:00 & 6:00-8:00 pm at DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City and from 3:00-7:00 pm on Friday March 1, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory, Washington Street Chapel, 415 East Washington Street, Muncie.



Funeral services for David will be held at 12:00 pm on Saturday March 2, 2019 at Meeks Mortuary, with calling one hour prior to service. Pastor Kristofer Holroyd will officiate.



Burial will follow in Beech Grove Cemetery, Muncie, with military rites conducted by the Delaware County Honor Guard and U. S. Marines



Memorial contributions in memory of David may be made in care of DeMoney-Grimes to Lima City Schools Scholarship Fund or .



Published in The Star Press on Feb. 26, 2019