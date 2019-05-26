|
|
Daymarr "Scooter" Kennedy
Muncie - Daymarr "Scooter" Kennedy, 17, departed this life surrounded by family and friends on Monday, May 20, 2019.
He leaves to cherish his memory his loving mother, Adia Kennedy (Willie Clark); grandmother, Jannie Hart; sister, Alexus Ray; two brothers, Marcus and Daytreion Jones; his best friend and very special niece, Chevella Jones; three nephews, Marcus, D'Angelo and Hunter Jones; three nieces, Adriana, Gabriella and Jadelyn Jones; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Scooter was preceded in death by one brother, Joaquin Kennedy.
Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary, Washington Street Chapel from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press on May 26, 2019