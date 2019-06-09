|
Dayrl L. Merrill
Muncie - After a long, valiant fight, Dayrl L. Merrill, 67, lost the battle but won the war on June 4, 2019, and is now healed and whole with his Savior in the heavenly realms. Dayrl was born April 21, 1952, the son of Herbert (Jack) and Ruby (Lamb) Merrill. He attended Monroe Central High School and graduated in 1970.
On December 29, 1974, he married Joan Shultz. He worked as a computer programmer for several companies before retiring in March of 2018. Dayrl was long time member of The Brethren Church, renowned MC for the Family Camp variety show at the Brethren Retreat at Shipshewana Lake for over 30 years, and on the camp board for many years. He and Joan enjoyed square dancing in the early years, and he was the caller for the Purdue Krazy 8s for many years.
As Rask Ulfbjorn, Dayrl was a member of the Society for Creative Anachronisms, first as a fighter and later as a vendor of traditional archery supplies. He was also an Eagle Scout and the Troop leader for Troop 31 in Cowan. He enjoyed bowling and golf.
Dayrl will be missed by his wife, Joan, brother Marvin (Barbara), sisters Wanda Skiles and Neva Curts, Children Andy (Nichole), Ben (Heather), Katie (Carlo) Mendoza, Abby (John) Lowe, and Anna (Jonathan) Rainous, and 11 grandchildren, as well as a number of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents as well as a brother, Richard.
Services will be at The First Brethren Church of Oakville on Monday, Jun 10, 2019 at 3pm. Visitation from 1pm - 3pm. Burial Old Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Brethren Retreat at Shipshewana Lake, 9095 W 275 N, Shipshewana, IN 46565.
Published in The Star Press on June 9, 2019