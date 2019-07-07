|
De-Wayne Neely Murphy
Muncie - De-Wayne Neely Murphy, 65, of Muncie, passed away on July 5, 2019 with family by his side. De-Wayne was born in Muncie, the son of the late Charles Edwin and Marcella Ruth (Marks) Murphy. De-Wayne is a graduate of Muncie Central.
Unbeknownst to De-Wayne, he was born an avid Muncie Central Bearcats fan. His mother instilled her heritage of being a seasonal ticket holder to him, as they watched every basketball game together. De-Wayne was also an avid bowler, and could be found bowling what seemed to be every night throughout the week. He was a beloved family-oriented man. He loved his wife, children, and grandchildren to the fullest.
De-Wayne was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, and friend that will be missed by many. Those include his loving wife of 29 years, Tami (Kirby) Murphy; children: Jennifer (Eric) McCormick, Misty Cooper, DeWayne Burton, and Blake (Megan) Burton; sister, Darlene Fullhart; 12 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, and nephews.
De-Wayne was preceded in death by his son, De-Wayne Murphy, Jr. and brother, Donald Murphy.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 12:00 noon to 2:00 .m. in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie, with the funeral service immediately following at 2:00 p.m., also in the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com .
Published in The Star Press on July 7, 2019