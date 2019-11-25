|
Dean A. Buennagel
Dean A. Buennagel, 59, of Greenwood, passed away on November 24, 2019 at his home. Visitation will be 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Saturday at G. H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis. Funeral service will be conducted at 1:00 PM Saturday, November 30, 2019 and his family is planning a celebration of life following, location to be determined. Memorial contributions may be made to the Greenwood Marching Woodmen and Irish Guard. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019