Services
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
5141 Madison Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 787-7211
Resources
More Obituaries for Dean Buennagel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dean A. Buennagel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dean A. Buennagel Obituary
Dean A. Buennagel

Dean A. Buennagel, 59, of Greenwood, passed away on November 24, 2019 at his home. Visitation will be 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Saturday at G. H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis. Funeral service will be conducted at 1:00 PM Saturday, November 30, 2019 and his family is planning a celebration of life following, location to be determined. Memorial contributions may be made to the Greenwood Marching Woodmen and Irish Guard. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -