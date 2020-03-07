|
Dean Edward Campbell
Muncie - Longtime local resident Dean Campbell passed away at his home in Chico, California, on February 20, 2020, at the age of 80. Dean was one of five Campbell brothers born to Mary A. and Francis G. Campbell of Muncie, Indiana.
Dean attended Harrison township schools from first grade through his junior year, transferring to Muncie Central High School to complete his senior year. He received a B.S. in Education from Ball State University in 1961.
In both high school and college, Dean was highly accomplished in both basketball and baseball, earning numerous local, regional and state recognitions, including Indiana Collegiate (ICC) Conference Player of the Year in 1961 and twice named to the All-ICC first team. Following his junior year at Ball State, the Chicago White Sox selected him to play in one of their summer leagues. Dean was later chosen to coach at both Gaston and Muncie Central High Schools and also played shortstop and pitched with the Muncie Marhoefers, a semi-pro baseball team in the Central Indiana Booster League.
Later, Dean worked for the National Food Processors Association in Washington, D. C. After relocating back to Indiana, he worked as a regional sales representative for major moving van lines, which eventually took him and his family to California.
Dean was an avid handball player (Indiana State champion in singles and doubles), ran several marathons and loved playing tennis.
Dean is survived by his wife of 45 years, Mary Lu (Wagner), son Gregory (Susan) Campbell, daughter Kelly (Gary) Smith, seven grandchildren and brothers Larry (Mona), Wayne (Connie), Dick (Lorie) and Rex.
Dean was a loving, discerning man who possessed a wonderful wry wit. His family and friends will remember him most for his strength and resolve in fighting to overcome some incredible obstacles to be present for the birth of his youngest grandchildren and to delight in the joy and happiness they generate.
There will be a celebration of life in Indiana later this year.
