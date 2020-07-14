1/1
Deanna Jo Hellis
Deanna Jo Hellis

Muncie - Deanna Jo Hellis, 60, died Monday morning, July 13, 2020 at her residence. She was born April 14, 1960 in Marion and was the daughter of the late Donald E. Sr. & Donna M. (Elliot) Foust.

Deanna was a 1977 graduate of Yorktown High School. She faithfully and honorably served her country in the United States Army National Guard from 1983 to 1990. Deanna was a graduate of Ivy Tech Computer Science Program and had worked for Ontario Systems. She volunteered at several local food pantries and soup kitchens. Deanna loved and enjoyed being with her family and friends.

Deanna is survived by her husband of 42 years Stanley J. Hellis of Muncie; her two children John S. Hellis (Megan) of Muncie and Jill Marie Beck (Michael) of Ocala, FL; a sister Debrah Troxell (Jerry) of Fort Hill, SC and a brother Donnie Foust (Monique) of Salt Lake City, UT; four grandchildren Levi, Emily, Brock and Kaitlyn; several cousins, nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral Services for Deanna will be held Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, 415 East Washington Street, Muncie with Father David Hillman officiating. Burial will follow in Beech Grove Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 12:00 noon until the time of the service at 2:00 p.m. at the mortuary. Memorial Contributions may be made to Second Harvest Food Bank, 6621 Old State Road 3, Muncie, IN 47303. Online condolences may be made at www.meeksmortuary.com.




Published in The Star Press from Jul. 14 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
