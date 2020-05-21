|
|
Deanna K. Tucker
Yorktown - Deanna K. Tucker age 59 went to be with the Lord on Tuesday evening May 19, 2020 at Yorktown Manor. Deanna was born on Monday August 8, 1961 to E. Joyce and Bernard "Bud" Henry. She graduated from Muncie Northside High School in 1979 and later worked for Gommel's Meat Market, Thomas Auditing and as a sales associate at Meijer stores retiring after 18 years of service. She was a member of Avondale United Methodist Church and Oakhill Baptist Church in Somerset Kentucky, but recently enjoyed praising God at Center Chapel Church making many friends there.
Surviving Deanna are son, Adam Tucker; sister, Julie (Chris) Walker; nephew, Matthew (Anne) Jarvis; nieces, Casey (Donnie) Bex, Sarah (Wes Ray) Walker; great-nephews, Brayden Harley, Daulton Bex; great-niece Joslyn Jarvis and her best friend Debbie Davis.
Her parents, brother, Jerry Henry, and sisters, Diane Henry, Barbara Manifold and nephew Nick Jarvis preceded her in passing.
Private family funeral services will be held at Parson Mortuary with Pastor Ron Naylor officiating.
Burial will take Place at Beech Grove Cemetery after the service on Wednesday.
The family would like to not only thank the staff of Yorktown Manor for the excellent care given to Deanna, but also the love shown to her and the entire family. Their tireless efforts in this difficult time will never be forgotten.
The family will receive online condolences at www.parsonmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press from May 21 to May 24, 2020