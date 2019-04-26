Deanna Lee Jones



Wilmington, DE - Former Muncie resident, Deanna Lee Jones, 75, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019 at home surrounded by family.



She was born in New Castle on June 6, 1943, the daughter of Leroy and Mary Ellen (Lucas) Dickerson and graduated from Muncie Central High School.



Deanna worked at Woolworths, Marsh Supermarket, and Family Dollar, but spent most of her life as a homemaker. She enjoyed reading, working puzzles, Hallmark movies, cooking and most of all spending time with her family and friends.



Survivors include her son, Shannon Blankenship (fiancé, Tannia Gunter) of Buchanan, Michigan; daughter and son-in-law, Shawn Delee (Blankenship) and Jeffrey Alberts of Wilmington, Delaware; a grandson, Jonah Blankenship of Buchanan, Michigan; siblings, Michael and Carol Dickerson of Taylor, Arizona, Claudia Keith of Gulfport, Mississippi, Greg Dickerson of New Castle and Cheryl and Ed Finchum of Sparta, Tennessee.



Deanna was preceded in death by her husbands, Nathan Lee Blankenship and Robert Jones; a sister, Lisa Woods; and her parents.



Services will be 12:00 p.m. on Monday, April 29, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. Burial will follow in South Mound Cemetery of New Castle.



Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Monday at the mortuary.



Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.