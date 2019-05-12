|
Deanna Morton-Lee
Muncie - Deanna F. Morton Lee,72, went to heaven Thursday morning May 9, 2019 at home surrounded by her children that she loved so very much. She was born December 30, 1946 in Upland, Indiana. Daughter of Harold and Ada (Clevenger) Morton. She moved to Muncie as a child.
Mrs. Morton-Lee was employed at Ball Brothers Indiana Glass, and Dynamerica.
She enjoyed genealogy, crocheting, reading poetry, riding motorcycles and spending time with her family.
Surviving are her children 2 daughters Corrina (Morton) Mayse (husband Eric), of Newfoundland, NJ and Tammy Lee (companion James Purkey) of Muncie, 2 sons Destry A. Lee Sr. (companion Deanna Curtis) of Muncie, Danny D. Lee Sr. (wife Mary) of Oneida TN., a stepson Allen Hood (wife Belinda) and a step daughter Cindy Hood of TN., grandchildren: Amber (Lee) Miller (husband Del) Christopher, Nicholas, Michael Mayse, Jennifer Ruble, Mariah Hirst, Destry Jr., Jarred, Travis, Roger, Colton, Christian, Alexis, Danny Jr., Dusty Rae, Desiree Lee, Victoria McCormick and Taylor and Sean Henderson, great grandchildren: Kendllyn, Kandice, Kindsey, Aryana, Kyler, Tobias, Allister, Hailey, Aubrey, Achron, Alex and Gabriel, special nieces Juanita Doss (husband Charles), Tina Wright of Muncie, 2 brothers Dannie (Lisa) and Rick (Carol) Morton of Muncie, a sister Nancy Miller of Columbus, 2 sisters-in-law Margie Cash and Barbara Lou George, a brother-in-law George F. Lee, several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a son Roger Dennis Lee Jr., the father of her children Roger D. Lee Sr., 3 brothers John, Robert and Max Morton, two sisters-in-law Joanna Lee and Brenda Kay Bell, 3 brothers-in-law Paul Gene, Donnie Lewis E. Lee, Ernest Cash and Harold Bell, and a step daughter Tonya Hood.
A funeral service for Mrs. Morton will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Parson Mortuary with burial to follow at Olive Branch Cemetery. Friends may call from 4-8 on Tuesday May 14, 2019 at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.parsonmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press on May 12, 2019