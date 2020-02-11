Services
Debbie Cheryl (McDonald) Stewart

Debbie Cheryl (McDonald) Stewart Obituary
Debbie Cheryl (McDonald) Stewart

Eaton - Debbie Cheryl (McDonald) Stewart, 61, of Eaton, passed away on February 8, 2020 at IU Ball Memorial Hospital with family by her side. She was born on September 1, 1958 in Muncie to Lela (Cooper) and the late Ray McDonald. She is a graduate of Muncie Southside High School.

Debbie was employed with Muncie School Corporation for 36 years as a financial secretary before retiring in July 2017. After retirement Debbie went to work for Boyce Systems. She was a Southside Rebel until the end. Debbie enjoyed watching Ball State football and basketball as well as Purdue University Volleyball. Debbie also loved her children - her four-legged dogs.

Debbie was a remarkable daughter, devoted wife, extraordinary friend to her close-knit extended family, awesome coworker, beloved aunt, and friend to many. She will be missed by many. Those include her loving mother, Lela McDonald; best friend/husband, Jay Stewart; niece, Kyanne (Zac) Trissel; nephew, Keegan Stewart; father-in-law, Arthur Stewart; brother-in-law, Steve (Dee) Stewart; dog, Sophie; and many, many, many extended family members, referenced as friends.

Debbie was preceded in death by her father, Ray McDonald; mother-in-law, Janice Stewart; and dog, Maggie.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie. The funeral service will be held the following day, February 14, 2020 in the funeral home at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Larry Waters officiating. Burial will take place in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to A.R.F., 1209 West Riggin Road, Muncie, IN 47303 and/or The Little Red Door, 2311 West Jackson Street, Muncie, IN 47303. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
