Debbie Jo Moss
Debbie Jo Moss, 64, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019 at home in Delray Beach, Florida. She was born May 3, 1955 in Muncie, Indiana, the daughter of Robert Crabtree and Mary Flesher.
Debbie graduated from Monroe Central High School. Her greatest passion was her five granddaughters. She created nightgowns, Halloween costumes and everything else that made the girls happy. She was an avid reader and loved her Florida gardening. Her second passion was travel. She could tell you many stories of her experiences, especially in China and Hong Kong where her husband Steven proposed to her thirty years ago.
Debbie was preceded in death by her father Robert Crabtree, stepfather Tom Flesher, brother Rick Alsip and brother in law David DeVoss.
Surviving Debbie are her husband Steven Moss, her two sons Derek Sollars (Pam), Matt Sollars (Anna), two stepsons Ben Moss (Connie), Craig Moss (Michelle), five granddaughters, Abriella, Sarah Jo, Madison, Brynn, and Savanah, mother, Mary Flesher, brother, Robert Crabtree (Patricia), two sisters, Rita Wesley (Larry) and Sherry DeVoss, and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial for immediate family will be held November 10, 2019 at 2pm in Asheville, NC at 22 Celebration Plaza, Asheville NC 28806
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019