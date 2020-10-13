1/1
Deborah A. Stow
{ "" }
Deborah A. Stow

Anderson - Deborah A. Stow, 69, Anderson, passed away Monday, October 12, 2020, at her residence in Anderson following a tough battle with cancer.

She was born on April 24, 1951, in Muncie, Indiana to John Wolford and Nilah ((Runyon) Wolford.

Debbie graduated from Muncie Southside High School in 1969.

She retired in 2016 from Knapp Supply Company in Muncie.

Debbie was fun to be around from her days at Muncie Southside to her time spent in the outfields watching baseball or in the bleachers supporting her grandkids and their friends. Debbie never really retired as she could always be found at a garage sale, flea market or antique mall looking for the next big find. Debbie was a wonderful mother, mother-in- law, friend, daughter and grandmother. She was not only her grandkids biggest fan but a huge fan of kids in general. We hope her selflessness was as contagious as it was obvious. Everyone will miss her.

She was survived by her son, Jeremy (Annie) Stow of Anderson; brother, Rod (Kris) Wolford of Portland; sister, Jeni Lingo of Portland; grandchildren, Brennan , AnnaLee , and Griffen Stow.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her ex-husband, Robert Stow.

Private visitation will take place.

A graveside service will take place on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Brookside Cemetery in Lapel, with Rev. Glenn Knepp officiating.

Following the graveside service a Celebration of Life will take place at the Red Barn, 8919 W. Old SR 132, Lapel, Indiana 46051.

Hersberger-Bozell Funeral Home is honored to serve the Stow family.

www.Hersbergerbozell.com




Published in The Star Press from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
