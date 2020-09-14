1/1
Deborah A. (Goodrich) Swinhart
Deborah A. (Goodrich) Swinhart

Deborah A. (Goodrich) Swinhart, 71, went to be with Jesus on September 13, 2020 at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital. She was born Wednesday, November 24, 1948, the daughter of Wesley Goodrich and Beverly (Carter) Goodrich. Born and raised in Muncie, Indiana, Debbie graduated from Southside High School in 1966. She continued her education for nursing in North Carolina.

Soon after high school, she married the love of her life. She supported him and traveled with him throughout his military service. She was a focused, dedicated mother to her only adopted daughter, Sarah. Her grandchildren, Lillian and Evelyn, were her pride and joy. Debbie loved her dogs, shopping, and girl weekends with her sister, Marjorie. She was also a devoted member of The Garden of Gethsemane United Methodist Church.

Debbie is survived by her daughter, Sarah E. Prather (husband, Justin); her only grandchildren, Lillian and Evelyn Prather; a brother, John W. Goodrich; a sister, Marjorie D. Gragg (husband, Rick); several other distant family members.

Debbie has now reunited with her parents.

Funeral services will be held for Debbie at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304.

Family and friends may call Wednesday, before the service, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Elm Ridge Funeral Home. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic a mask is required, and please remember to be safe and adhere to the six foot social distancing.

Memorial contributions may be made to: A.R.F., 1209 West Riggin Road, Muncie, Indiana 47303.

Elm Ridge Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.




Published in The Star Press from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
