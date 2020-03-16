|
|
Deborah K. Turner
Hartford City - Deborah K. Turner, age 66, passed unexpectedly Wednesday morning, January 22, 2020 at IU Health Blackford Hospital.
She was born on June 16, 1953, in Delaware County, to Arthur Snider, Jr. (deceased) and Charlotte (Rousch) Wells.
In 1971, she graduated from Wendell Wilke High School in Elwood, Ind. And worked in the child care/daycare field while residing in Texas. She also enjoyed playing cards and formerly belonged to a local card playing group
She is survived by her mother and step-father, Charlotte and Bill Wells of Hartford City; a son, David J. Turner of Texas; one sister, Mona Jean Snider and a half-sister, Michelle Snider. She also leaves aunts and uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by a sister, Vicki Jo Miller.
No services are planned. Burial of cremains will be at Tomlinson Cemetery, south of Muncie, at a later date.
Memorials may be directed to the Muncie Mission 1725 S. Liberty St., Muncie, IN 47302
Waters Funeral Home of Hartford City is entrusted with cremation arrangements. Condolences may be shared at www.watersfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020