Deborah Kay Wallen
Deborah Kay Wallen

Muncie - It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we notify family, friends and others of the passing of Deborah Kay Wallen 69, on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital. She had a medical event that she could not recover from.

She was born on February 2, 1951 in Muncie, the daughter of Arthur L. and Madonna Jean (Humbert) Holland.

Deb was both the biggest pain in the ass and at the same time the biggest advocate in our family. She lost her husband, Robert Upchurch in the 70's to a motorcycle accident that left her alone with 2 children under 3. She picked up the pieces and set her sights on a career in nursing to help others and she later added a set of twin boys to complete her immediate family. That morphed into numerous grands and others from the church that she shepherded without hesitation. She attended nursing school at an advanced age and graduated with honors. After that, she went headlong into her passion, helping others and continued that for some 40 years.

She retired a couple of years ago, but could not quit and went back to work with the elderly. When the COVID-19 virus arrived, she saw the need for assistance for the victims and found her passion in helping the terminally ill who were not permitted visitation from their immediate family. Without regard for her health, she worked 80+ hour per week to assist them.

Surviving are her mother, Madonna Jean Holland; four children, Dawn Walz (Chris), Bret Upchurch (Sarah), Adam Kreitzman and Neil Krietzman (Ashley); seven grandchildren, Meg Walz, Hanna Applegate (Joaquin), Brenna Walz (Michael), Bob Walz, Savannah Bates (Xavier), David Kreitzman and Tyler Kreitzman; and four siblings, Art Holland, II (Sandra), Becky Henderson, Jeffrey A. Holland and Brian K. Holland.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her father; one granddaughter, Haylee K. Kreitzman and one brother, Robert Holland.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Foursquare Gospel Church, 3101 S. Walnut, Muncie. Cremation will take place.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed for a fund to be established to send children to church camp c/o Foursquare Gospel Church, 3101 S. Walnut. Muncie, IN 47302.

The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.




Published in The Star Press from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
