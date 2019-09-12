Services
Community Family Funeral Home - Richmond
101 West Main Street
Richmond, IN 47374
765-983-2040
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Union Missionary Baptist Church
1100 N. Macedonia Ave
Muncie, IN
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Union Missionary Baptist Church
1100 N. Macedonia Ave
Muncie, IN
Deborah L. Wolfe


1975 - 2019
Deborah L. Wolfe Obituary
Deborah L. Wolfe

Muncie - Deborah L. Wolfe went home to be with the Lord on September 9, 2019. She was born September 27, 1975, to Bernice Graham and Marvell Wells, in Muncie, Indiana.

Deborah was a lifelong resident of Muncie, Indiana. She was a graduate of Muncie Southside High School and PJ's Beauty College. Deborah was a licensed beautician. She enjoyed having a good time with family and friends and especially enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was a member of Union Missionary Baptist Church.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her companion: Vincent Wolfe Sr.; her children: daughter: Brenaya Symone Moore; son: King Vincent Wolfe, both of Muncie; three step children: Jamel Wolfe of Indianapolis, Dominique Wolfe of Indianapolis and Dwayne Wolfe of Muncie; grandchildren: Messiah Russell, Meyson Russell, Ali Wolfe, Dwayne Wolfe Jr. and D'Jia Wolfe, all of Muncie; her mother: Bernice R. Graham of Muncie; four sisters: Tishana D. Merrill (Fred) of Muncie, Kristen R. Gudger of Indianapolis, Jerilyn R. Johnson of Indianapolis and Kinshasa L. Wesby of Anniston, AL; two brothers: Adam N. Scaife and John S. Webster, both of Muncie; three nieces: Jada Webster, Jala Webster, both of Muncie, and Jamariah McCloud of Anderson, IN; one nephew: Jayden L. Scaife of Muncie; eleven aunts: Erlene Jeter, Irene Scaife, Vickie Patterson, Barbara Madison, Christine Coleman, Sandra Ivy, Pamela Johnson, Karla Mallory, Joanne Scaife, Equilla Pearson and Carolyn Benning; five uncles: Leo Scaife Jr., Wayne Scaife Sr., Donald Scaife Sr., Robert Scaife and Gawen Wells; and a host of cousins all of whom she loved dearly. She also leaves to cherish her memory: father in law: Lacomas Wolfe; sister in laws: Lachelle Wolfe of FL, and Joyce Wolfe Burns of Muncie; and a host of other relatives and friends including special friends: Juanava Wright, Kortney Motley, Dominic Brooks, Toni Ashley, Lorenzo Ford, Anthony Gore Sr., "Rudy" Young and Derrick Boykins.

She is preceded in death by her father: Marvell R. Wells; stepfather: David Graham; daughter: Vinesha Wolfe; son: Ramon Wolfe; stepson: Vincent "Pac-man" Wolfe Jr.; grandparents: Leo and Mattie Scaife and John and Juanita Wells; and uncles: Michael Scaife and Darnzell Wells.

The family wishes to express many special thanks to everyone who has called for your kind words and prayers.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019, 12 Noon, at Union Missionary Baptist Church, 1100 N. Macedonia Ave, Muncie, Indiana. Family and friends may call at the church Saturday beginning at 11:00 AM. Community Family Funeral Home, Richmond, Indiana, has been entrusted with arrangements. Send online condolences to the family via the guestbook at www.communityfamilyfh.com
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 12, 2019
