Debra B. Murray-Miller
Alexandria, IN - Debra B. Murray-Miller, 68, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Community Hospital in Anderson following an extended illness.
She was born on January 17, 1952 in Anderson to Wade and Evelyn (Gardner) Murray and has lived in Alexandria most of her lifetime. She was a graduate of Alexandria-Monroe High School-Class of 1970 and was an active member of the Alexandria Marching Tiger Band. During her high school years, she was a member of Job's Daughters. Deb placed first in the Indiana State Speech contest. She then went to the National Speech contest in Washington, DC where she placed in the top 10 nationally. She also attended Ivy Tech and was a licensed beautician. Deb had worked at the JC Penny store in the Mounds Mall. She then worked as a Financial Advisor for Mutual Bank in Muncie until 1991. Then she worked as a Librarian and the in-school suspension teacher at Wes-Del High School for 19 years, retiring in 2010. She attended the Summitville Wesleyan Bible Holiness Church for several years. Deb was a lover. She was a lover of animals, especially any stray that came along. She was a lover of fashion and anything and everything always needed a little "bling." But most importantly she was a lover of children in her family and outside of her family. "Aunt Deb" had a large heart and will be warmly and fondly remembered by many.
Survivors: Husband-Edward Miller-married October 7, 1988; Son-Samuel Miller-Alexandria; Mother-Evelyn Murray-Alexandria; Brother-Mike (Vicki) Murray-Meeker, Oklahoma; 2 Step-Daughters-Christy (Mike) Foster-Eaton, Tara Black-Fort Wayne; 4 Step-Grandchildren; 1 Step-Great Grandson.
She was Aunt Deb to several nieces and nephews and a cousin to many
Aunts and Uncles-Roberta "Sissy" Pyle-Summitville, Dwight (Linda) Gardner-Prague, Oklahoma, Mary Anderson-Summitville
She was preceded in death by her father and several extended family members.
Services honoring Deb's life, legacy and faith will take place at 1 pm on Monday in the Summitville Wesleyan Bible Holiness Church, 17345 North 150 East with Pastor Danny Decker officiating. Interment will follow in Vinson Memorial Cemetery in Summitville. The family will receive friends at the Summitville church on Sunday from 4 pm to 7 pm and after 12 noon on Monday.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Summitville Wesleyan Bible Holiness Church with envelopes available at the services.
Owens Funeral Home is honored to care for Deb and serve the Murray/Miller family.
Online condolences: www.owensmemorialservices.com
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020