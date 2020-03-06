Services
Owens Funeral Home
412 North Harrison Street
Alexandria, IN 46001
(765) 724-4411
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Summitville church
17345 North 150 East
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
12:00 PM
Summitville church
17345 North 150 East
View Map
Service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
1:00 PM
Summitville Wesleyan Bible Holiness Church
17345 North 150 East
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Debra Murray-Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Debra B. Murray-Miller


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Debra B. Murray-Miller Obituary
Debra B. Murray-Miller

Alexandria, IN - Debra B. Murray-Miller, 68, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Community Hospital in Anderson following an extended illness.

She was born on January 17, 1952 in Anderson to Wade and Evelyn (Gardner) Murray and has lived in Alexandria most of her lifetime. She was a graduate of Alexandria-Monroe High School-Class of 1970 and was an active member of the Alexandria Marching Tiger Band. During her high school years, she was a member of Job's Daughters. Deb placed first in the Indiana State Speech contest. She then went to the National Speech contest in Washington, DC where she placed in the top 10 nationally. She also attended Ivy Tech and was a licensed beautician. Deb had worked at the JC Penny store in the Mounds Mall. She then worked as a Financial Advisor for Mutual Bank in Muncie until 1991. Then she worked as a Librarian and the in-school suspension teacher at Wes-Del High School for 19 years, retiring in 2010. She attended the Summitville Wesleyan Bible Holiness Church for several years. Deb was a lover. She was a lover of animals, especially any stray that came along. She was a lover of fashion and anything and everything always needed a little "bling." But most importantly she was a lover of children in her family and outside of her family. "Aunt Deb" had a large heart and will be warmly and fondly remembered by many.

Survivors: Husband-Edward Miller-married October 7, 1988; Son-Samuel Miller-Alexandria; Mother-Evelyn Murray-Alexandria; Brother-Mike (Vicki) Murray-Meeker, Oklahoma; 2 Step-Daughters-Christy (Mike) Foster-Eaton, Tara Black-Fort Wayne; 4 Step-Grandchildren; 1 Step-Great Grandson.

She was Aunt Deb to several nieces and nephews and a cousin to many

Aunts and Uncles-Roberta "Sissy" Pyle-Summitville, Dwight (Linda) Gardner-Prague, Oklahoma, Mary Anderson-Summitville

She was preceded in death by her father and several extended family members.

Services honoring Deb's life, legacy and faith will take place at 1 pm on Monday in the Summitville Wesleyan Bible Holiness Church, 17345 North 150 East with Pastor Danny Decker officiating. Interment will follow in Vinson Memorial Cemetery in Summitville. The family will receive friends at the Summitville church on Sunday from 4 pm to 7 pm and after 12 noon on Monday.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Summitville Wesleyan Bible Holiness Church with envelopes available at the services.

Owens Funeral Home is honored to care for Deb and serve the Murray/Miller family.

Online condolences: www.owensmemorialservices.com
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Debra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -