Debra D. Geis
Muncie - Debra D. Geis, 54, died unexpectedly on August 15, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
Debra was born in 1966 to Bobby and Carol Ann (Rentschler) Price. She graduated from Wapahani High School in 1984 and went on to work in maintenance for many years.
Debra was a kind loving mother and will be truly missed.
She is survived by her children: Joshua Claspell (Destiny), Mataya Grubb and Amiah Rector; two sisters, Mindy Moskaliev and Kera Rector; two grandchildren, Justin Jones and Katelynn Jones; a niece, Becky Sammauro; three nephews: Sean Benke, Nick Rector and Nate Rector; two great-nephews, Mason and Blake Sammauro and her special friend Mark Burchett Sr.
In addition to her parents, Debra was preceded in death by a grandson, Chase Tomlinson.
A gathering of friends and family will be held from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Pitman-Richman Funeral Home 200 S Hartford St., Eaton.
