1/1
Debra D. Geis
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Debra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Debra D. Geis

Muncie - Debra D. Geis, 54, died unexpectedly on August 15, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

Debra was born in 1966 to Bobby and Carol Ann (Rentschler) Price. She graduated from Wapahani High School in 1984 and went on to work in maintenance for many years.

Debra was a kind loving mother and will be truly missed.

She is survived by her children: Joshua Claspell (Destiny), Mataya Grubb and Amiah Rector; two sisters, Mindy Moskaliev and Kera Rector; two grandchildren, Justin Jones and Katelynn Jones; a niece, Becky Sammauro; three nephews: Sean Benke, Nick Rector and Nate Rector; two great-nephews, Mason and Blake Sammauro and her special friend Mark Burchett Sr.

In addition to her parents, Debra was preceded in death by a grandson, Chase Tomlinson.

A gathering of friends and family will be held from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Pitman-Richman Funeral Home 200 S Hartford St., Eaton.

Visit PitmanRichman.com to sign the guestbook and leave condolences for the family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Memorial Gathering
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Pitman-Richman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pitman-Richman Funeral Home
200 S Hartford St
Eaton, IN 47338
(765) 396-3243
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pitman-Richman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved