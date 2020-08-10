Debra (Powell) Goggans
Debra (Powell) Goggans, 65, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020, at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital. She was born in Muncie, Indiana, to the late Virgil and Mary (McDonald) Powell. A lifelong resident, she grew up and graduated from Muncie Central High School. Debra married Robert Goggans II, and they shared thirty-three wonderful years together, until he passed away in November 2007.
Bob was her life. Debra was happy-go-lucky, friendly to everyone, and lived in the moment. She was a member of Compass Church in Yorktown. Debra loved arts and crafts, and after Bob's passing, was on Pinterest all the time. Her favorite thing to do was making hand-made cards for friends, family, and for the Church to give to members. She worked as a bank teller at several local banks. She also worked as a cashier for Wal-Mart, Marsh, and Ross.
Debra is survived by her sister, Pam Powell; and several nieces, nephews, uncles, and other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; and parents, Virgil and Mary Powell.
Funeral services will be Monday, August 17, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park, 4600 W Kilgore Ave, Muncie, Indiana 47304.
Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. prior to the service at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to A.R.F., 1209 West Riggin Road, Muncie, Indiana 47303, OR, American Heart Association
, 6100 W. 96th Street, Suite 200, Indianapolis, Indiana 46278-6005.
Due to the COVID19 PANDEMIC, a mask is required at the service and visitation. To be safe, remember to adhere to the six foot social distancing.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at: www.elmridgefuneralhome.com
.