Debra Jill Schaal
Muncie - Debra Jill Schaal passed away on March 1, 2019, at Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie, IN at the age of 68. Born Nov. 13, 1950 in Urbana, IL, the daughter of Glen and Billie Joyce Busboom, Debra grew up in Royal, IL, was a member of St. John Lutheran in Royal and graduated from St. Joseph-Ogden High School.
She graduated from the University of Illinois with a degree in languages, and from Ball State University with a Master's degree in education, and later pursued a doctorate in education. She was a lifetime committed Fighting Illini and Chief Illiniwek fan.
As a farm girl, Debra experienced the richness of the prairie; with family and farming and developed a profound appreciation by seeing God's hand in the events of her life. Her faith in Christ from early on grew throughout her life. As a young girl in the 4-H show ring Debra developed a confidence which served her throughout her career. Throughout her adult life, Debra was committed to assisting those less fortunate with educational opportunities.
She was a longtime committed member of Avondale United Methodist Church where she served as organist and choir director for many years. She served as the organist/pianist at many weddings and funerals. Her words of encouragement were as rich as the music she played and her smile could not be beat.
Debra is survived by her husband Ed Wade; her mother Billie Joyce Busboom, her brother Jan Busboom, and her nieces Hannah Nelson, Abigail Anderson and Rebekah Croom as well as her great nephews and niece, Garrity and Tennison Anderson and Lachlan Croom. Debra was preceded in death by her beloved father, Glen Busboom. Debra was committed to her family and extended family and was the glue that kept them all connected. Debra also loved her four kitties. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, kitties, and all who knew her.
Memorial services to celebrate her life are scheduled for 11:00 am on Saturday April 13 at Avondale United Methodist Church, 1314 W. 10th Street in Muncie, Indiana and at 2:00 pm on Sunday, April 14 at St. John Lutheran Church in Royal, Illinois. Doors will open 1 hour before services and a reception will follow each service.
Memorials may be directed to Avondale United Methodist Church, 1314 W. 10th Street, Muncie, IN 47302 or the St. John Lutheran Church, 203 Church Street, Royal, IL 61871.
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 10, 2019