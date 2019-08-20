|
|
Debra Sue Johnson
Muncie - Debra Sue Johnson, 64, passed away on Saturday morning, August 17, 2019 at her residence.
She was born on September 1, 1954 in Muncie, the daughter of Lemuel G. and Betty R. (Fields) Myers and graduated from Southside High School in 1972. She received her Associate Degree in Nursing from Ball State University in 1984.
Debra worked as a registered nurse at Ball Memorial Hospital for 31 years and at Community East Hospital as Case Manager for the Emergency Room for the last 10 years.
She was a member of Job's Daughters and enjoyed camping, gardening and spending time with her grandchildren. Debra loved all animals.
Surviving are two daughters, Angela R. Lipscomb (husband, Trevor) and Trista M. Skeen, both of Muncie; four grandchildren, Jeffrey Skeen, Marissa Skeen, Chloe Lipscomb and Dakotah Johnson, all of Muncie; one great-grandson, Zakariah Lipscomb; two brothers, Larry W. Morgan of Eaton and Randy Lee Myers (wife, Janet) of Gaston; and one nephew, Richard Morgan of Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel, with Pastor Jack Anderson officiating. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory Cemetery, north of Muncie.
Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 22, 2019 or one hour prior to services on Friday.
Memorial Contributions may be directed to , 5635 W. 96th Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278 or online at .
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 20, 2019