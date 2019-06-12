Debra Wells Sharp



Muncie - Debra Wells Sharp, a retired member of UAW local 977 General Motors, passed away peacefully at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital on Saturday, June 8, 2019.



She is survived by brother's, Mitchell and Roy Wells and his wife Fran Wells. By her daughter, Christina Shafer, her husband, Mark Shafer and their children, Rheanna, Jenna and Andrew Shafer, Andrew's daughters Amilya and Scarlett. Her son, Jeremiah Hofelich. Also, in her belief that family was not only of blood, she was survived by her extended family of four sisters, Gloria Younger, Sue Peden, Carolyn Hill, Ella Keihn and her sons, Jeff Shafer, with his children Chryslynne and Josh Shafer, as well as Kevin Shafer and his daughter Courtney, granddaughter, Aiybre, plus many more beloved friends and family.



We will be holding, as per Mama's wishes, a Celebration of Life Party on Saturday June 22, 2019. For information please contact the Facebook page: Little Debbies Celebration of Life. If you loved her, or she impacted your life, please come and bring your stories.



