Delbert Beard
Muncie - Delbert Eugene Beard, 64, Muncie, left his earthly body for his heavenly home on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
He was born September 21, 1955 in Muncie, Indiana, the son of the late George and Bonnie (Lowe) Beard.
Del grew up in Muncie and was a 1973 graduate of Southside High School. He was a long-haul truck driver and worked for Marathon Oil for over 30 years. Del had a passion for old cars and trucks, and a love of motorcycles.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Geraldine; his beloved dog, Gracie; four daughters, Belinda Beard-Duncan; Kimberly Hiatt, (husband-Stephen); Melissa Gurski, (husband-Joe); and Brandi Dickerson, (husband-Keith); one son, Chris West, (wife-Julie); grandchildren, Taylor Lancaster, Devin Epperson, Landen Hiatt, Bryleigh Hiatt, Jason Persinger, Brianna, Kali, and Briar Gurski, Randi Gunnoe, Christopher West, Haylee, Jalyn, and Jenna Dickerson; two great-grandsons and one on the way; and two brothers, Steve Beard, (wife-Tina); and Everett Beard, (wife-Patty); and a host of extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Glenna Trigg and Lela Krauss; cousin, Jim Williams, who he shared his love of restoring and working on cars; and an infant nephew, Ethan Beard.
Services will be held at Parson Mortuary at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 with Pastor Ann Chambers officiating. Entombment will follow in Elm Ridge Cemetery.
Calling will be at the mortuary on Monday, August 24, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. and one hour prior to services on Tuesday.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.parsonmortuary.com
.