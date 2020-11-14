1/1
Della Stafford
Della Stafford

Muncie - With great sadness, the Stafford family announces the passing of Della Stafford (96) on Saturday, November 7, 2020. She passed away peacefully and from natural causes at Westminster Village in Muncie.

Born in Randolph County, she lived most of her married life in Muncie with her high school sweetheart and husband, George Stafford. They had two children.

Della was preceded in death by her husband, and son, Rudy.

She is survived by daughter, Nancy and the families of Rudy; brother, Jack Hines; sister, Alice Moody; sister-in-law, Uarda Hines (Lewis); nieces, Karen Reum and Judy Hayes.

A private burial will be held at Gardens of Memory Cemetery, with a Celebration of Life to take place at a future date in honor of Della and son, Rudy.

The Stafford family is extremely grateful to everyone at Westminster Village Muncie for the exceptional care and quality of life Della experienced during her 12 years of residency. She had many friends there and they were like family to her, especially Judy.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.




Published in The Star Press from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
