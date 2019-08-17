|
Delmar Phillips
Muncie - Delmar "Beek" "Pops" Phillips, 62, passed away Thursday afternoon, August 15, 2019, at the Waters Edge Village Health Care Center. He was born on February 8, 1957 in Muncie , the son of S.Q. Delmar and Phyllis Jean (Monroe) Phillips .
Delmer attended Delta School Corporation and later married Sandra (Law Phillips in 1976 and she preceded him in death in 1979.
Mr. Phillips had worked as a Roofer for over 20 years for McGuff Roofing prior to his disability. He was a member of the Roofer's Union, enjoyued fishing , playing basketball, playing horse shoes and listening to music. The times he could spend with his family and friends were very special to him.
He is survived by 2 daughters, Rochelle Schlusser (Mike), Beckley, West Virginia and Sarah McIntire (Guy), Muncie; several grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren, Rainahlee McCowan and Audeyn Burnum; long time companion (over 30 years) Virginia Maxwell, Muncie; 2 step sons, Kurt Scheidenberger (companion Tabby) and Kory Scheidenberger, both of Muncie 2 sisters, Cathy Burnum (James),Albany and Patricia "Pat" Phillips, Florida: 3 brothers, James William Phillips (Kathy), and Larry Phillips (Debbie) , Hartford City and David Burnum (Diane) , both of Muncie. 3 sisters-in-law, Judy Phillips, Margie Phillips and Barb Monroe, all of Muncie; Special nephew, Kyle Burnum (Linda), Muncie; several nieces and nephews.
Besides his wife of 3 years, Sandra, he is preceded in death by 1 son, Shane Craig in 2016; his parents; 4 brothers, Albert, Louie and Monty Phillips and Tony Monroe; 1 nephew, Lenny Lehman.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019, 1:00 P.M. at Parson Mortuary with Billy Upchurch officiating. Burial will follow at Beech Grove Cemetery.
Friends may call at the Parson Mortuary on Monday, August 19, 2019, from 12:00 P.M. until time of service.
Memorial contributions may be made to a Muncie Mission Ministries 5000 W. Edgewood Lane Muncie, IN 47304.
Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 17, 2019