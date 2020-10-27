Delmer "Babe" Rector
On Sunday October 25th, 2020, Delmer "Babe" Rector, loving husband and father of three children, went to be with the Lord at the age of 80.
Babe was born on September 14th, 1940 in Eaton, IN to Delmer and Carrie Rector. On September 25th, 1959, he married Janet Fights-Rector. He worked at General Motors for 41 years before retiring in 2006. He volunteered with the Matthews Fire Department for many years, even serving as Fire Chief where he gained the love for the sport of Water Ball. He was a baseball and softball coach for many years and in retirement he spent his days traveling the country with his wife and children.
Babe gained his nickname because he was the youngest of 8 children. He was the "Babe" of the family. He loved fishing, especially with his grandson Joe; Eastbrook football; and spending time with his family. He was known for his gentle nature, generosity, and strength; he was a family man through and through and a man of faith. His favorite song was "Happy Go-Lucky Me" by Paul Evans.
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years: Janet Rector; his two daughters: June Messer (Kenneth) and Gail Sullivan; one son: Tony Rector; his brother: Charles Rector (Jackie); his 7 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren who loved him very much.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Jones-Smith Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 259 N. Main St., Upland, Indiana, where a visitation will be held from 4-7 pm, Wednesday, October 28, 2020. The funeral service will be at 11:30 am, Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Matthews Cemetery, Matthews.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Matthews Volunteer Fire Department or to Prairie Grove Christian Church, Gaston. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.armeshuntfuneralhome.com
