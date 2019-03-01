|
|
Deloris (Alspaugh) Peckinpaugh-Miller
Sulphur Springs - Deloris Jean Alspaugh Peckinpaugh-Miller, 91, resident of Sulphur Springs, passed away February 26, 2019 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital. She was born in New Castle, August 20, 1927 the daughter of Hoyt and Mae Bowers Alspaugh. She worked for many years at the Sulphur Springs Elementary School. She was a member of the White Union Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, 2 husbands; John Peckinpaugh and George Miller as well as two brothers.
Survivors are her children: Darlene Arnold of Sulphur Springs, Rick Peckinpaugh (Mary) of Lafayette, IN and Jon Peckinpaugh (Robin) of Muncie, 8 grandchildren: Chad (Kelly) and Kyle (Erin) Peckinpaugh, Cheyann (Eric) Doyle, R.T. Peckinpaugh (Angela), Ashley Upchurch (Aaron), Phil Hoyt (Melissa). and John Peckinpaugh, 9 great grandchildren. They all loved their "Fancy" dearly.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday at 2:00 PM at Ballard and Sons Funeral Home, 118 South 5th, Middletown with Pastor Gordon Barrett officiating. Burial will follow on Monday at 1:00 PM at Springport Cemetery, Springport, IN.
Friends may call on Saturday from 3-6 PM at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the Erskine Green Training Institute at www.erskingreeninstitute.org
Online guestbook at: www.ballardandsons.com
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 1, 2019