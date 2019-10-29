|
Delphia Blair, 81, died unexpectedly on Friday, October 25, 2019 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital after sustaining injuries in an automobile accident.
Delphia was born on October 23, 1938 in McQuarry County, Kentucky to Floyd and Elsie Mae (Stephens) Trammell. On August 10, 1957, she married Max Blair and together they would raise their three children in Eaton, Indiana.
Delphia was the first female Emergency Medical Technician in the State of Indiana and the town of Eaton. She was a founding and charter member of the Eaton EMTs, making emergency medical runs in the local mortuary's hearse. She also was a founding member of the Jay County E.M.S.
Prior to her involvement in Emergency Medical Services, Delphia was one of the first female Red Cross first aid instructors and served with the Civil Defense and the Gaston Volunteer Fire Department, training new firefighters.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Max Blair; two sons: Randy Blair (Sandy) and Michael Blair (Kim), a sister, Amber Trammell (George Pease), six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death a son, Donald Blair and three brothers: Don Trammell, Jimmy Trammell and John Trammell.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2nd, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Pitman-Richman Funeral Home, 200 S. Hartford St., Eaton with Brian Waters officiating. Burial will be in Eaton Union Cemetery at a later date.
Visitation for friends and family will be from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday and one hour prior to the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Eaton E.M.T.s or the Gaston Volunteer Fire Department.
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019