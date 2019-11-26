|
Denisa Marleen Roderick
Muncie - Denisa Marleen Roderick, 67, of Muncie died early Tuesday morning, November 26, 2019 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital following an extended illness. She was born July 21, 1952 in Muncie and is the daughter of Edna (Brock) McCammon and the late Doyne McCammon.
Denisa was a 1970 graduate of Muncie Southside High School. She enjoyed bowling, dancing and playing bingo with her mother and sister. Denisa was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She was a member of Glad Tidings Church.
Denisa is survived by her loving husband of 43 years Michael Dean Roderick of Muncie; two sons Jay Roderick (Francie) of Tampa, FL and Jeremy Roderick (Melissa) of Parker City; six granddaughters Paige Roderick, Brooke Roderick, Briannah Roderick, Taylor Parker, Lilly Parker and Sydney Parker; her mother Edna (Brock) McCammon; two sisters Theresa Hart of Muncie and Melisa Grinnen (Brad) of Indianapolis. In addition to her father Doyne McCammon she was preceded in death by a brother-in-law George Hart.
Memorial Services for Denisa will be held Monday, December 2, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Garden View Funeral Home with Rev. Dan Caldwell officiating. Family and friends may call from 12:00 p.m. Monday, December 2, 2019 until the time of the service at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 26 to Nov. 30, 2019