Denise A. (Owens) Moore
Carmel - Denise A. (Owens) Moore passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side on Thursday, August 6, 2020, following a short illness.
Born in Noblesville, Indiana on Saturday, August 18, 1956, Denise was raised in Carmel, Indiana. She graduated from Carmel High School in 1974, attended and graduated from Ball State University in 1978.
Denise worked at Hartmeyer Stables in the early 1980's where she met her future husband, Terry Moore. They were married on Saturday, December 10, 1983.
Denise had a son, Mark (wife, Ashley) from a previous marriage to David Rich. Denise and Terry had a son, Tom (wife, Rose) in 1995.
Denise and Terry were involved in the American Saddle Bred industry for many years. They attended the World Championship Horse Show in Louisville, Kentucky at the state fair for thirty-five years. Denise and Terry enjoyed their travels together to Florida, Las Vegas, and New York City. Their joy was going to their Florida vacation home in Bradenton and their puppy dogs.
Denise had many friends, she never met a stranger and always put the wellbeing of others before herself.
She worked at the Center Township Trustee Office and served on the board of Hearts and Hands United of Delaware County. She was involved with the Democrat Party, on the Muncie Fire and Merit Commission for twelve years and a Muncie City council person for a short period. Denise and Kay Walker were involved in many fund raiser events.
She was a founder of the term band Mom. She spent over twenty-five years as a band Mom as both of her boys went through the band programs in the Muncie School system.
She loved to do many activities with her boys including encouraging Tom to be involved in hot air ballooning and attending many marathons that Mark completed.
She will be missed by her boys, daughters-in-law, and Terry is losing his life partner and best friend.
Denise was preceded in death by her parents, George and Georgann Owens. She is survived by her husband, Terry; sons, Mark (wife, Ashley) and Tom (wife, Rose) Moore; sister, Dee Ann (husband, Thomas) Schendel; brother, Duane (wife, Theresa) Owens; niece, Lee (husband, Scott) Dean; nephews, Thomas and Billy; and a great-niece, Sydney Dean.
For the safety of her beloved friends and family, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Her final resting place will be in the Gulf of Mexico as part of a coral reef, thanks to Eternal Reefs.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Hearts and Hands United of Delaware County, P.O. Box 969, Muncie, Indiana 47308 or ARF, (Animal Rescue Fund), 1209 West Riggin Road, Muncie, Indiana 47303.
Elm Ridge Funeral Home has been entrusted with her arrangements.
Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.elmridgefuneralhome.com
.