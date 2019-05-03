Services
Hazelwood Christian Church
1400 W University Ave
Muncie, IN 47303
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Hazelwood Christian Church
1400 W University Ave
Muncie, IN
View Map
Service
Monday, May 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Hazelwood Christian Church
1400 W University Ave
Muncie, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Denise Miles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Denise Miles

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Denise Miles Obituary
Denise Miles

Muncie - Denise Miles, age 45, tragically passed away on Wednesday April 24th, 2019 in Muncie.

She was a beloved daughter, mother, companion, sister and grandmother. Most would say she was a friend to all. Denise truly enjoyed giving to others, and would never let anyone go without. She devoted many years to teaching special needs children and continued with her beloved granddaughter, Marleigh. She did not live a life of "What ifs". She embraced her life and enjoyed it to the fullest.

In 2017 Denise was diagnosed with cancer and became a cancer survivor in 2018. Denise is survived by her mother, Jody Lawrence, her father Phillip Miles, daughters Brandi Ritchie and Victoria Line, Grandchildren, Marleigh, Sidney, and Reese, Siblings Cecelia Babcock, Scott Cooper, Mark Cooper, Laurel Scriff and Chris Miles. She will be deeply missed and forever in our hearts.

Services for Denise and her daughter Rylee will be held at 1:00 pm at Hazelwood Christian Church, 1400 W University Ave., Muncie, on Monday May 6th, 2019.

Visitation for both will be from 10:00 am until service time at 1:00 pm Monday, May 6, 2019, at Hazelwood Christian Church, 1400 W. University Ave., Muncie. Private burial will take place at Gardens of Memory Cemetery.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.