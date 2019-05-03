|
|
Denise Miles
Muncie - Denise Miles, age 45, tragically passed away on Wednesday April 24th, 2019 in Muncie.
She was a beloved daughter, mother, companion, sister and grandmother. Most would say she was a friend to all. Denise truly enjoyed giving to others, and would never let anyone go without. She devoted many years to teaching special needs children and continued with her beloved granddaughter, Marleigh. She did not live a life of "What ifs". She embraced her life and enjoyed it to the fullest.
In 2017 Denise was diagnosed with cancer and became a cancer survivor in 2018. Denise is survived by her mother, Jody Lawrence, her father Phillip Miles, daughters Brandi Ritchie and Victoria Line, Grandchildren, Marleigh, Sidney, and Reese, Siblings Cecelia Babcock, Scott Cooper, Mark Cooper, Laurel Scriff and Chris Miles. She will be deeply missed and forever in our hearts.
Services for Denise and her daughter Rylee will be held at 1:00 pm at Hazelwood Christian Church, 1400 W University Ave., Muncie, on Monday May 6th, 2019.
Visitation for both will be from 10:00 am until service time at 1:00 pm Monday, May 6, 2019, at Hazelwood Christian Church, 1400 W. University Ave., Muncie. Private burial will take place at Gardens of Memory Cemetery.
Published in The Star Press on May 3, 2019