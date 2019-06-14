Services
Garden View Funeral Home & Gardens of Memory Cemetery - Muncie
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN 47303
765-284-1920
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Garden View Funeral Home
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Garden View Funeral Home
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Meranda
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Allen Meranda


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dennis Allen Meranda Obituary
Dennis Allen Meranda

Muncie - Dennis Allen Meranda, 73, of Muncie, died Tuesday afternoon June 11, 2019 at Golden Living Center. He was born April 19, 1946 in Muncie and was the son of the late Bunnah Oren & Clara Cecelia (Kettlewood) Meranda.

Dennis was a very outgoing individual that enjoyed fishing, gemming, music, video games and his dogs. He retired from Maxon after 30 years of service.

Dennis is survived by his loving wife Stella Louise (Linville) Meranda of Muncie; five children Denny Lee Meranda of Florida, John Charles Ammon of Farmland, Anissa Hatiach (Brian) of Baton Rouge, LA, Katheryn Lee Levingston (Troy) of Burton, SC and Angie Louise Everroad (Jason) of Muncie; fifteen grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son Robert Allen Meranda; four brothers and two sisters also preceded him in death.

Funeral Services for Dennis will be held Monday, June 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Garden View Funeral Home with Pastor Jeffrey Reum officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Garden View Funeral Home & Gardens of Memory Cemetery - Muncie
Download Now