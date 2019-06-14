|
Dennis Allen Meranda
Muncie - Dennis Allen Meranda, 73, of Muncie, died Tuesday afternoon June 11, 2019 at Golden Living Center. He was born April 19, 1946 in Muncie and was the son of the late Bunnah Oren & Clara Cecelia (Kettlewood) Meranda.
Dennis was a very outgoing individual that enjoyed fishing, gemming, music, video games and his dogs. He retired from Maxon after 30 years of service.
Dennis is survived by his loving wife Stella Louise (Linville) Meranda of Muncie; five children Denny Lee Meranda of Florida, John Charles Ammon of Farmland, Anissa Hatiach (Brian) of Baton Rouge, LA, Katheryn Lee Levingston (Troy) of Burton, SC and Angie Louise Everroad (Jason) of Muncie; fifteen grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son Robert Allen Meranda; four brothers and two sisters also preceded him in death.
Funeral Services for Dennis will be held Monday, June 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Garden View Funeral Home with Pastor Jeffrey Reum officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press on June 14, 2019