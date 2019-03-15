Services
Dr. Dennis Burton Redburn Obituary
Dr. Dennis Burton Redburn

Muncie - Dr. Dennis Burton Redburn, 83, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Harrison Terrace, Indianapolis, Indiana.

He was born in Oklahoma, and raised in Sherman, Texas, the son of Wilbur Burton and Mary Elizabeth Redburn.

He graduated from Sherman High School in 1954, where he enjoyed playing football and studying Biology.

He attended Austin College in Sherman, where he also played football and obtained a Bachelors degree in Biology.

Dennis moved to Commerce, Texas where he coached football and received his PhD in Secondary Education at East Texas State University in 1961.

Dennis moved to Muncie, Indiana with his wife and daughters in 1966 where he was a professor at Ball State University until his retirement in 1991.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Doris Jean Redburn. They recently celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary.

Other survivors include: daughters, Becky (Mike) McIntyre; Arra Elizabeth Redburn; sisters, Frances Jacobs and Annette (Jerry) Hoagland; grandchildren: Douglas Burton (Kaelyn) Warrner, Marlee Warrner, Kyle Goeglein, Trent Goeglein; seven great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Elm Ridge Funeral Home in Muncie, Indiana.

Services will be private at this time.

A "Celebration of Life" will be held at a later date.
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 15, 2019
