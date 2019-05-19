|
|
Dennis Kirts
Muncie - Muncie-Dennis L. Kirts, 65, passed away Friday morning, May 17, 2019 at his residence following a brief illness. He was born on November 28, 1953 in Lafayette, the son of Donald Kirts and Linadine (Madden) Kirts-DeBoer.
Dennis graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1972 and later married Kim (Sarah) Kirts on December 19, 1987 in Muncie and she survives. Dennis was honorably discharged as a Corporal in the United States Marine Corps having served with the Co. F 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Division. Mr. Kirts had worked for Ricoh Office Systems for several years, most recently he had worked as a process Handler for the Ardagh Corporation of Dunkirk for approximately 5 years prior to his illness. He had been a member of the Halteman Village Baptist Church where he had served as a Trustee on the church board. He had been a member of the United Steel Workers Union, was a big Louisiana State University fan, enjoyed woodworking and doing home renovations.
Dennis's life verse from scripture was found in II Timothy 4:7 (I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith).
Besides his wife of 31 years, Kim, he is survived by three daughters, Sarah Hancock (husband-Derek), Muncie, Heather Strout (husband-Bradley), Anderson and Hannah Kirts (boyfriend-Chris Daugherty), Muncie; five grandchildren, Aaron, Malachi, Adalynn, Keegan and Axel; six sisters, Deidra Kirby , Darla Swafford(husband-Tommy), Martie Hulse, Kim Kramer(husband-Butch), Tina Kramer(husband-Jim) and Pequitta Hosler ; three brothers, Greg DeBoer (wife-Martha), Kyle Kirts, Karl Kirts (wife-Lisa); mother and father-in-law, Jerry and Lynn Sarah, Muncie; two sisters-in-law; Stephanie Ross (husband-Matt) and Brenda Sarah; several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers-in-law, Craig Sarah and Jesse Kirby; one niece, Mallorie Ross.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, 11:00 A.M. at the Harris Chapel Church of the Nazarene with Pastors James Ballenger and Ron Ross officiating. Military honors will be rendered by the Delaware County Honor Guard. Burial of cremated remains will be interred at the Marion National Cemetery in Marion, IN at a later date.
Friends may call at the Harris Chapel Church of the Nazarene on Monday evening, May 20, 2019 from 5: 00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. and again on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. until service time.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Services of East Central Indiana (Little Red Door) 2311 W. Jackson St. Muncie, IN 47303 or the Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospice Unit 2401 W. University Muncie, IN 47303.
Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press on May 19, 2019