Dennis R. Hensley
Farmland - On Sunday evening, July 12, 2020, Dennis R. Hensley, Farmland, IN, a loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at the age of 73.
Dennis was born on October 15, 1946 in Muncie, to Claude and Deloris Hensley. He graduated from Southside High School in 1965. He worked for Indiana Michigan Power for 38 years.
Dennis met the love of his life, Bettie Jean Wood, on a blind date in the summer of 1964. They married three years later on March 4, 1967. They had one daughter, Amanda Lynn Hensley.
Dennis and Bettie loved to travel. They have visited all 50 states, saving the last state, Hawaii, for their 50th wedding anniversary. Dennis liked attending sporting events and was a Ball State University football season ticket holder for 50 years. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and golf tournaments. He admired Arnold Palmer and wants to be buried with his favorite Arnold Palmer mug.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Bettie J. Hensley; daughter, Amanda (husband, David) Pallada; granddaughter, Eliza Grace Pallada; brothers: Monte (wife, Alanna) Hensley and David Hensley; and several nieces and nephews.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Larry Hensley.
Visitation and Funeral matters will be private to the Hensley family. Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie, has been honored to assist the family during their time of loss. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Muncie. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewandgardensofmemory.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the donor's choice.