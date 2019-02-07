Denny Ray Bowers



Muncie - Denny Ray Bowers, 49, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, February 2, 2019, at his residence.



He was born in Shelbyville on August 28, 1969, the son of George and LouAnn (Chancy) Bowers, graduated from the Indiana School for the Blind, and attended Lions World Services for the Blind in Little Rock, AR.



Denny worked as a tax collector for the IRS in Indianapolis, then for Bosma Enterprises for the Blind in Indianapolis, and enjoyed fixing computers.



He was president of the Workers for the Blind in Muncie. Denny enjoyed fishing, reading, baseball especially the Cincinnati Reds, and spending time with his family and friends.



Surviving are his wife, Bridget; his daughter, Rachel Kay Bowers, Muncie; his mother and step-father, LouAnn Chancy and Gary Shepherd, Jefferson, TX; his step-mother, Carolyn Bowers, Shelbyville; six brothers and sisters, Fred Bowers (wife, Teresa), Longview, TX, Teresa Brinkman, New Palestine, Lorrie Bowers, Jefferson, TX, Tracy Harlan (husband, Jason), Greenville, KY, Tabatha Runnebohm (husband, Mickey), Shelbyville, and Shelby Bowers, Shelbyville; and several nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his father.



There will be no services.



Memorials may be directed to The Indiana School for the Blind, 7725 N. College Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46240.



The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at meeksmortuary.com. Published in The Star Press on Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary