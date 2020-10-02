Derryll V. Sites
Albany - Longtime Delaware County resident Derryll V. Sites died Thursday October 1, 2020 at Albany Health & Rehabilitation Center. He was 96 years of age. Born in Wells County on October 10, 1923, he lived most of his life in Delaware County. He was a graduate of Harrison Township High School and a U.S. Army veteran of World War II where he served in Germany, France, Austria, and Italy. Derryll was as a farmer for 60 years, worked at Ball Bros. in Muncie, and was a school bus driver for 32 years with the Harrison Washington School Corporation. He belonged to Bethel Church and enjoyed restoring old farm tractors.
Survivors include 2 daughters: Gloria Conningham, Muncie, and Janell Peterson (husband: Gene), Eaton; 2 brothers: Marvin Sites, Muncie, and Robert Sites, FL.
He is preceded in death by his wife of nearly 67 years, Rose Ellen (Stewart) Sites; parents: Leslie, Sr. & Aubrey (Wagner) Sites and 2 brothers: Leslie Sites, Jr. and Walter Sites.
Services will be 1 p.m. Monday, October 5, 2020 at Meacham Funeral Service. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory Cemetery with military rites by Veterans of Delaware County Honor Guard.
Visiting hours are Monday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials may be sent to The Gideons International or Wounded Warriors
Project; condolences and other expressions of sympathy may be given at www.MeachamFuneralService.com
.