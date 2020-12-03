1/1
DeVon L. Yoho
Westfield - DeVon L. Yoho, 78 of Westfield IN, formerly of Muncie, IN, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. He was born May 12, 1942, in Mason City, IA to the late Wallace and Evelyn Yoho. He was married to Mary Etta Yoho for 52 years. They have two children, Lance L. (wife, Connie) Yoho of Fishers, IN and Rachel A. (husband, Jeff) of Carmel, IN. They lived in Muncie from 1978 to 2017 and then moved to Westfield, IN to be closer to their children and grandchildren.

He graduated from Manly High School, Manly, IA, in 1960. He earned his Bachelor's Degree in History from Westmar College in 1964; his Master's Degree in Economics from Purdue University and his PhD. in Economics from the University of Missouri, Columbia. DeVon was an Associate professor of Economics and Director of the Center for Economic Education at Ball State University for 34 years, retiring in 2012.

DeVon's passion was Economic Education for students K through 12th grade. He taught elementary and secondary teachers creative ways to add economic concepts to their classrooms using resources including Kids Econ, Play-Dough Economics, Economics at Work, Rollercoaster Tycoon simulation game, and the Economics of Harry Potter. He taught economic education workshops in the US and also in Japan, Korea, China, Lithuania, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Honduras. He was a member of the American Economic Association, Midwest Economic Association, Indiana Council for Economic Education, and a former president of the National Association of Economic Educators (1992-1993).

DeVon was a member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church, Carmel, IN, and a former member of The Garden of Gethsemane United Methodist Church in Muncie, IN. He loved teaching adult Sunday School classes, Vacation Bible School, and mentoring middle school confirmands. DeVon loved hymns and was a biblical scholar. He was active in United Methodist Men, formerly serving as district president.

In the community, DeVon served as president of the Muncie Sunrise Rotary Club (2003), and president of the Rotary Club of Westfield (2019). He was a former board member of the United Methodist Foundation of Indiana and a former board member and mentor at Motivate Our Minds, an after-school enrichment program for children in Muncie. DeVon served as a child advocate for Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA). At Ball State, he was a mentor to many international students. Sometimes inviting them to family celebrations at his home.

DeVon is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mary Etta; children, Lance L. (wife, Connie) Yoho and Rachel A. (husband, Jeff) Blacker; grandchildren, Brandon (wife, Madison) Yoho and Craig Yoho, Amy Blacker and David Blacker; brother, Wallace (wife, Pat) Yoho; sister, Susan Bergo; brother-in-law, Allen Meyer; nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, David Yoho; brother-in-law, Dennis Bergo; brother-in-law, Norman Meyer; sister-in-law, Julie Meyer; nephew, Jonathan Bergo.

Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a private Celebration of Life Service will be held at St. Mark's United Methodist Church on Saturday, December 12th at 2pm. The service will also be live streamed on the St. Mark's United Methodist Church Facebook page at www.facebook.com/stmarkscarmel. A private family grave-side service will be held at Hamilton Memorial Park, Westfield, IN.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.FlannerBuchanan.com. Contributions may be made to Rotary Club of Westfield (15640 Buxton Dr. Westfield, IN 46074), Motivate Our Minds (www.motivateourminds.org/donate); or St Mark's United Methodist Church (4780 E. 126th St. Carmel, IN 46033).




Published in The Star Press from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
