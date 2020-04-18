|
|
Devon Lee Allred
Devon Lee Allred, 26, born March 30, 1994, went home to be with the Lord to rest in eternal peace on April 15, 2020. Devon struggled with Type 1 Diabetes from an early age of 15. He had a heart of good, always putting everyone before himself. He was caring, funny, free spirited, could be shy at times, spontaneous and always the life of the party. His smile would always light up any room. He loved fishing, canoeing, riding motorcycles, listening to music and spending time with his friends and family.
He attended Wapahani High School. He worked for Kings Tree Service and Smoot Landscaping.
Devon is survived by his mother, Brandi Heartman (Andy King); father, Bo Dehart; brothers Gage McCoy and Aaron Smith; sisters, Aryanna Taylor, Nan Nan (Sandy Allred); uncles, Ty Allred (Amy Musick) and David Rains (wife: Tammy); aunts, Kathy Calvert and Theresa Rains; the love of his life, Trista Gray and their unborn baby due November 2020; a special cousin he always called Aunt, Brittany Modany (husband: Kevin); special best friends, Kevin Hamilton, Lonnie Wright, Cory Johnson, Zach Antrim, Nichole Naomi, and many other aunts, uncles and friends.
Loving family members preceding him to his eternal rest were the man he looked up to and called Dad, Joseph Hartman (Big Joe, deceased); and special best friends, Chase Woolums (deceased) and Marcus Thompson (deceased).
Private Graveside Services will be held at Tomlinson Cemetery on April 20, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held at Urban Light Church, South Madison Street at a later date.
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2020