Everett, WA - DeVon Midkiff passed away May 3, 2019 in Everett, Washington. He was a farmer and also worked in maintenance at Westinghouse (ABB) of Muncie for 32 years. In the 1950's, he had been an electrician in the US Navy for four years. He was a pilot and began flying in his Ultralight, then a Cessna airplane. He was an avid reader of US history and was also an artist who painted on canvas and worked with wood to make western art. He and his wife built a replica of the USS North Carolina and a destroyer, which is displayed at Victory Range and Armory in New Castle, IN. He is survived by his wife of 63 years Nettie (Frost) Midkiff; a son AJ Scott Midkiff (Everett, WA), two daughters; Karen Midkiff (White Plains, NY) and Connie (husband Larry) Johnson of Middletown, IN; a brother, Donald (wife Judy) Shaw, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Robert (Bob) Shaw and a nephew, Robert Shaw.
Published in The Star Press on May 26, 2019
