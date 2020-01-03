|
DeWayne Nevil
Muncie - DeWayne Nevil, 82, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie, Indiana.
He was born in Geneva, Indiana on Tuesday, April 6, 1937, the son of Roy and Emma (Jack) Nevil. DeWayne joined the Marine Corp. in 1956 and was proud to serve his country. DeWayne then moved to Muncie, Indiana in 1959. He married Phyllis in June of 1960, and they shared fifty-nine wonderful years together. Together they attended Cammack United Methodist Church.
DeWayne loved spending time with his grandsons, and spoke to them at least once a week. He loved fishing, square dancing, and Forest Park Senior Center walking. DeWayne was an avid fan of IU and Purdue basketball and football, and Butler basketball. He spent forty plus years working for Ball Corporation.
Survivors include his wife, Phyllis; one son, Gary Nevil; one daughter, Barbara Cannaday (husband, Steve); grandchildren, John DeWayne Cannaday (wife, Zoe Almedia), Cory Ray Cannaday (fiancé, Amanda Cote); many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by: his parents, Roy and Emma Nevil; brothers, Larry Nevil, Ivan "Sonny" Nevil, Vernon Nevil, Lester "Bud" Nevil; sisters, Marjorie "Ilene"Bowen, and Ardena Hunter.
Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
Services will be held at 1:00pm on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304, with Military Honors conducted by Veterans of Delaware County Honor Guard.
Memorial contributions may be made to Forest Park Senior Center, Attention: Judy Elton, 2517 West 8th Street, Muncie, Indiana 47302.
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020