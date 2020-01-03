Services
Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park
4600 W Kilgore Ave
Muncie, IN 47304
(765) 288-5061
Resources
More Obituaries for DeWayne Nevil
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DeWayne Nevil

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DeWayne Nevil Obituary
DeWayne Nevil

Muncie - DeWayne Nevil, 82, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie, Indiana.

He was born in Geneva, Indiana on Tuesday, April 6, 1937, the son of Roy and Emma (Jack) Nevil. DeWayne joined the Marine Corp. in 1956 and was proud to serve his country. DeWayne then moved to Muncie, Indiana in 1959. He married Phyllis in June of 1960, and they shared fifty-nine wonderful years together. Together they attended Cammack United Methodist Church.

DeWayne loved spending time with his grandsons, and spoke to them at least once a week. He loved fishing, square dancing, and Forest Park Senior Center walking. DeWayne was an avid fan of IU and Purdue basketball and football, and Butler basketball. He spent forty plus years working for Ball Corporation.

Survivors include his wife, Phyllis; one son, Gary Nevil; one daughter, Barbara Cannaday (husband, Steve); grandchildren, John DeWayne Cannaday (wife, Zoe Almedia), Cory Ray Cannaday (fiancé, Amanda Cote); many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by: his parents, Roy and Emma Nevil; brothers, Larry Nevil, Ivan "Sonny" Nevil, Vernon Nevil, Lester "Bud" Nevil; sisters, Marjorie "Ilene"Bowen, and Ardena Hunter.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.

Services will be held at 1:00pm on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304, with Military Honors conducted by Veterans of Delaware County Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions may be made to Forest Park Senior Center, Attention: Judy Elton, 2517 West 8th Street, Muncie, Indiana 47302.

Online condolences can be sent to the family at: www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DeWayne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -